India’s bilateral trade with Russia between April and August has soared to an all-time high of $18,229.03 million, riding on a sharp surge in import of oil and fertiliser
The visiting Indonesian minister will also be accompanied by a 24-member interfaith delegation consisting of ulemas and leaders from Hindu and Christian religions. The Indonesian ulemas will engage with Indian ulemas over a day-long discussion
The Ministry of External Affairs keeps organising such tours for diplomats taking them to various parts of the country with an intent to introduce them to India’s diverse culture and heritage
During a very brief day-long visit, PM Modi will attend the state funeral ceremony at Budokan, followed by a greeting occasion at Akasaka Palace. The PM will also meet with the family of former PM Abe and his wife, Akie Abe
With the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict having disturbed the global supply chain, India is looking for an alternate source of import to feed the rising demand of energy for its 130 crore population back home
During her visit, Hasina will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 6th September at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. She will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar the same day.
This came a day after India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj told a Security Council meeting chaired by China that the practice of placing holds and blocks on listing requests without giving any justification must end