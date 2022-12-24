The discrepancy between the current situation of our planet, namely the climatic crisis and resulting issues, and the blue humanoids' healthy, holistic relationship with nature, can provoke a feeling of despair in viewers.
Since scientists have succeeded in cultivating beef in a lab, why can't they do the same with wild animals? It's a crazy question, yet it's one that has piqued the interest of a food tech company called Primeval Foods.
From the rubble of Iraq's war-ravaged city of Mosul arises the sight of androids gliding back and forth in a restaurant to serve their amused clientele."On television, you see robots and touch-screen tables in the United Arab Emirates, Spain and Japan," said Rami Chkib Abdelrahman, proud owner of the White Fox which opened in June.