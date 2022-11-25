CHANGE LANGUAGE
Aishwarya Iyer

Aishwarya Iyer, Legal Correspondent at Lawbeat, covers the Supreme Court, and her meticulous understanding of complex judgments and orders leads to impeccable news reports. She has worked with leading media organisations in the past.