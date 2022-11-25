The Supreme Court said a casual or cavalier approach while recording whether an accused is a juvenile or not cannot be permitted and further questioned the effectiveness of the Juvenile Justice Act
Referring to the 1992-93 Bombay riots, the court added that there was a failure on the part of the state government to maintain law and order and to protect the rights of the people guaranteed under Article 21
The proposed linkage would have a detrimental impact on people’s ability to exercise their constitutional and legal right to vote, as it is reasonably certain to cause mass disenfranchisement, the petition stated
The Centre said legislative policies concerning immigration policy and citizenship are entrusted to elected representatives. It added that equal protection of laws guaranteed by Article 14 does not mean that all laws must be general in character
The Supreme Court was further of the view that in cases where serious allegations are made, protection against arrest should not be granted, as the investigating officer deserves a free hand to take the probe to its logical conclusion