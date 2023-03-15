In this unique Odisha wedding, the groom rode a horse to the bride's home and the bride went to her in-laws' place on a bullock cart.
Local residents claimed that similar fake medical centers exist in the district in quite a few numbers.
The politician hailing from Ganjam district secured the highest mark in painting (85) followed by home science (83). He secured 67 marks in Odia, 61 in social science and 44 in English.
The condition of both the mother and the newborns are good.
An ITI student from Karpuranu village in Aska block of Ganjam district has been able to build his own old motorcycle as an e-motorcycle.