Akash Sharma

Akash Sharma, correspondent at CNN-News18, has a vast experience in covering railways, civic bodies, and Delhi government, and reports everything that’s happening in the national capital. He is an avid reader, writer and a passionate reporter. Follow him @kaidensharmaa.