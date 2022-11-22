The twice-impeached former President, under investigation by FBI for criminal charges, rejected the counsel of many current and former advisors not to declare candidacy so soon after a not-so-impressive Republican run in the midterm elections
If India has to find its place in the galaxy of nations, it is reboot time for urban India first. And the malaise runs so deep that no quick fix and band aid solution will work, it is time for a holistic overhaul
It is time for Indian corporates to have new vision and devise systems and processes, to embed moonlighting as integral to their being, because moonlighting is a strong tool to make innovation and entrepreneurship thrive
In a talk delivered at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (during his three-day visit to India last week) said – ‘as an elected member of the Human Rights Commission (HRC), India has a responsibility to shape the global human rights, and to protect and promote the rights of all individuals’
Part 3 of 3: Getting divorce has never been easy in India. Some say it has saved Indian society so far. But divorcing a spouse suffering from mental illness in India is incredibly easy. It is granted by courts at the drop of a hat
Part 2 of 3: The onset age of severe mental disorders -- major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia – happens in late teens and early 20s. This presents challenges in love and companionship. Part 3 will cover mental illness and divorce
Part 1 of 3: On the occasion of World Mental Health Day (Oct 10), News18, in a series, looks at how mental disorders impact intimacy, sex and sexuality. Part 2 will cover love, companionship, and the institution of marriage amid mental illness
The week starting September 19 saw Delhi suddenly choking from toxic air, well ahead of Diwali and the onset of stubble burning season in Punjab, Haryana and UP. The air quality in Delhi deteriorated sharply, turning hazy and toxic barely three days after the city witnessed its first good AQI of the year
As we observed the World Suicide Prevention Day, it needs to be understood that suicide is an unwarranted and undesirable final solution to a temporary problem; it is possible to change the narrative and substantially reduce the number of suicides through composite, coordinated action
Indian power sector metamorphosis is a singular success story. The country had its tryst with destiny in the darkness of the midnight. The total power installed capacity was 1,362 MW and per-capita consumption was nano 16.3 kWh
The latest ‘Panch Pran’ from the ramparts of Red Fort by Prime Minster Narendra Modi and his talk to step forward on a new path, with a new resolution and a new strength, is significant