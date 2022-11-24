If the US has to win back voter confidence and build a standardised poll process in the country, it must start by looking at the India model and roll out institutional reforms on similar lines
While India's strategic autonomy may be a hard pill to swallow for the West and its pride may have been injured over the Ukraine crisis, there is no strategic gain for the West in making loose remarks that could hurt its goodwill in New Delhi
What the likes of Meloni and other Right-wing forces desire is at odds with how the liberal circles have led and modelled Europe till now. So, the rise of a far-Right could well be the moment of reckoning for Europe
What happened in Leicester was that a Left-liberal experiment failed spectacularly. Yet, more worrisome is the Hindu-hating and India-bashing propaganda that got unleashed after Leicester violence
Liz Truss is the fourth leader to lead the Conservative government over the past six years. From India’s perspective, the ouster of Conservative Party and Labour Party's resurgence could trigger a new set of anti-India policies in London
For Sri Lanka, it may be time to understand that Indian humanitarian ships carrying relief material cannot dock on banks surrounded by Chinese spy vessels. Colombo is literally trying to run with the hare and hunt with the hounds
There is an exaggerated sense of jubilation on display over the prospect of a man of Indian origin, Rishi Sunak, succeeding Boris Johnson as the British Prime Minister. The latest survey, however, suggests that Sunak is now behind Liz Truss in the race to 10 Downing Street
Pro-China leaders must understand that developing a personal relationship with Beijing can backfire because the Chinese believe in positioning themselves appropriately to deal with the regime in power instead of looking after their ‘friends’
Decades of political incompetence and stagnation has left Bihar’s youth unemployed and frustrated. Bihar’s job market isn’t really accommodating them and it is the incumbent Chief Minister and one of his predecessors who are to blame
French President Macron has shown that backing off on the issue of free speech doesn't have to be the only option. In India, the present dispensation and the ruling party are facing pressure from similar extremist elements located abroad
Rahul Gandhi’s denial of India’s nationhood itself is delusional and evasive. It ignores well-established realities rooted in the country’s Constitution and political foundations