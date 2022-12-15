CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#FIFAGoldenBoot
News18»Byline »

Aman Sharma

Aman Sharma

Aman Sharma

Senior Editor (Politics) and Bureau Chief, News18.com

Aman Sharma, Senior Editor (Politics), at CNN-News18, and Bureau Chief at News18 in Delhi, has nearly two decades of experience in covering the wide spectrum of politics and the Prime Minister’s Office. He has written widely on politics, elections and policy in Delhi, and internal security and investigation for almost a decade.