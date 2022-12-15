Aman Sharma, Senior Editor (Politics), at CNN-News18, and Bureau Chief at News18 in Delhi, has nearly two decades of experience in covering the wide spectrum of politics and the Prime Minister’s Office. He has written widely on politics, elections and policy in Delhi, and internal security and investigation for almost a decade.
The Roads and Highways Ministry on December 14 issued a circular to all states and senior NHAI officials on the need to replace the railings on existing bridges with crash barriers
News18 has reviewed the audited statement of the PM-Cares Fund for 2021-22 which shows that over Rs 13,000 crore has been collected in two years since the inception of the fund in March 2020
“There is no proposal under consideration of Government of India for restoration of old pension scheme,” the Finance Ministry said in an answer in Parliament to a question asked by MP Asaduddin Owaisi
It was the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2003 that had done away with the Old Pension Scheme to reduce the burgeoning pension liabilities of the government
The Gujarat election results underlined why the BJP’s formidable fortress remains impregnable, with voters still much in awe of Narendra Modi and the return of the influential Patidars to the party fold
News18 has accessed a document with a blueprint of the project for Downtown, Srinagar or Shehr-e-Khas which will be completed in four months next year. This comes after a recent plan to install a giant ferris wheel on an island inside the Dal Lake
All BJP posters in the state had the biggest photograph of Modi amongst other leaders, as the party banked yet again on the PM to woo voters after being continuously in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years
The G20 Secretariat has also drawn up separate verticals for the year-long presidency, with dedicated wings for G20 Operations, Security, Branding, Logistics, Media, IT and vertical of a Chief Coordinator which will be the Foreign Secretary
News18 has exclusively accessed the blueprint of these projects that were discussed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Kedarnath and will cost Rs 118 crore
Maximum Ayushman Cards have been created in three BJP-ruled states --- Madhya Pradesh (3.3 Cr), Uttar Pradesh (2.3 Cr) and Gujarat (1.63 Cr) --- followed by Chhattisgarh and Karnataka