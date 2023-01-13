CHANGE LANGUAGE
Amit Shukla

A newshound, Amit Shukla is a TV news industry professional with over 17 years of experience and currently heads the input department at CNN-News18. He drives the news agenda and scales up coverage of big news events at CNN-News18.