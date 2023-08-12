The people of PoJK and Gilgit Baltistan are visibly angry. They sit on land that is abundant in natural resources, estimated at Rs 78.59 trillion and yet, they are living in extreme poverty
For the first time, the link, the connection, and the bondage of Islam that were used as a cultural tool to hold together the oppressed people of PoJK/GB and Pakistan have been shattered beyond repair
I sincerely hope when your nominated foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari takes oath and sets out on a journey to foreign countries, he will refrain from playing the flawed tune of communal hate
One might argue that it was Bose’s swift victories against the British in the battlefield that finally played an instrumental role in the British withdrawal or that it was Gandhi’s non-violent pacifist political ideology that ended up in the batwara (partition) of our motherland.
Priyantha Diyawadana paid the price for living in a fanatic Islamic country with his life. Fanaticism has been nurtured by the military establishment in the name of Jihadi Islam.