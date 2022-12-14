CHANGE LANGUAGE
Amrita Nayak Dutta

Amrita Nayak Dutta, News Editor at CNN-News18, writes on key government policies and their implications. She has been reporting since 2010 and has covered defence, planning and infrastructure. She covered the northeast and Maharashtra and Delhi governments in the initial years of her career. She has previously reported for ThePrint, DNA, BBC and Assam Tribune. Follow her @AmritaNayak3