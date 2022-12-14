Amrita Nayak Dutta, News Editor at CNN-News18, writes on key government policies and their implications. She has been reporting since 2010 and has covered defence, planning and infrastructure. She covered the northeast and Maharashtra and Delhi governments in the initial years of her career. She has previously reported for ThePrint, DNA, BBC and Assam Tribune. Follow her @AmritaNayak3
Multiple defence officials, who have served in the region, told News18 that in the last two decades, China has continued to perceive India’s presence here as an intrusion and has repeatedly staked claims over the area
Government officials told News18 that the Indian troops were following the routine pre-decided patrolling format, but the Chinese troops initiated an argument over the patrolling area, which was met with an objection from the Indian troops
In a communication to all ministries, departments and UTs, secretary, department of economic affairs in the finance ministry said gender budgeting should be taken up at the earliest given the 'government’s priority on women empowerment'
Admiral R Hari Kumar said navy has put on hold plans to build the second indigenous aircraft carrier as it is satisfied with the trial performance of INS Vikrant and wanted to capitalise on expertise available
A missive on this was sent to all ministries and departments by MeitY secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma last week after a meeting in the cabinet secretariat earlier this month on this issue. Websites will undergo periodic reviews to ensure they are updated with latest information
As per available data, India has signed around 55 MoUs and agreements with other countries till September this year, a majority of which are with the Maldives and Bangladesh. Around 21 treaties and agreements have been ratified by India so far
Officials say aside from providing adequate protection to the troops, the body-worn cameras will also help the Army take the right decisions in instances of alleged human rights violations in operations
Modern and movable habitat for 22,000 troops, technical storage for 450 armoured personnel carriers and guns have been built. 3D-printed permanent defences at border areas are also in the pipeline
Officials said the revamp will help avoid duplicity of information and make the portal user-friendly with better flow, design and fewer tables, thus increasing its efficiency
The MHA stated that shutting down computers, changing passwords at regular intervals, being cautious against clicking on phishing links, careful in handling social media platforms are useful in maintaining basic cyber hygiene
The process is likely to include a 1,000-mark system, special weightage for 'soldierly qualities', and sports skills. The assessment would continue through four years of their service, including in the training period of six months