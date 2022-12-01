Ayaz Memon said that Virat Kohli has set a benchmark in fitness
Ayaz Menon said that Suryakumar Yadav has developed himself as a fantastic white ball cricketer
Ayaz Memon also said that Rohit Sharma needs to realise that IPL and International cricket is not the same
Ayaz Memon said that Cricket World will explode if India and Pakistan meet in the Final
Ayaz Memon heaped praises on Suryakumar Yadav and said that he is shots were outrageously brilliant
Virat Kohli slammed 6 fours and 4 sixes during his match-winning knock
This world cup could be a perform or perish situation for senior Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma