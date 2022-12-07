CNN-News18 has accessed a dossier that reveals terrorist Mukhtar Baba, who is believed to be hiding in Turkey and regularly visits Pakistan, is the architect of a plot to threaten and compel Kashmiri journalists to propagate ISI propaganda
S Gurumurthy, editor of Thuglak and co-convener of Swadeshi Jagran Manch, in an interview with CNN-News18 said that "India view is inclusive" and it needs to be communicated
During a conversation on his latest book, 'India, Bharat and Pakistan: The Constitutional Journey of a Sandwiched Civilisation', the author, an engineer-turned-litigator, said that the Khilafatists were doing back then what the SDPI and PFI are doing right now
India is open to working out a middle path, but nations cannot be allowed to get away with stockpiling vaccines and bowing down to the Big Pharma lobby and blocking access to vital drugs that will save lives
In an interview following the glorious victory, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Kidambi Srikanth and coach Pullela Gopichand shared their thoughts and experiences that have enriched their lives over the past week
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also promised to enhance the security of cows and said that the state government will help protect farmers' fields from stray cattle.