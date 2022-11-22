Republicans should provide an alternative to the politics of anger, and have a sense of optimism for America — the most powerful and prosperous nation in the world
The inferiority complex has to go, along with the modern-day victimhood narrative many Left-leaning Indians engage in. We need to move beyond the superficiality of immigrant culture, and the fruitless and banal discussions around chai, butter chicken, or Bollywood
If Indian-Americans wish to stop being the punching bags for the political divide in America, they need to stand up for their community, have pride in their heritage, their culture, and for themselves