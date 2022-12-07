Ananya Bhatnagar, Correspondent at CNN-News18, reports on various legal issues and cases in lower courts and the Delhi High Court. He has covered the hanging of the Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts, JNU violence, Delhi riots, Covid-19 outbreak, Lockdown 2020, Farmers’ protest, Ayodhya verdict, Gyanvyapi case, Maharashtra political fiasco, sedition law and Hijab row in Karnataka. Follow him @anany_b
The SCBA president’s statement came in the backdrop of the Vice-President’s speech in Parliament, where he said NJAC Bill was undone by SC using judicially evolved doctrine of ‘basic structure’ of Constitution
Sharjeel Imam also said that the High Court erred in making the impugned observations qua him in Umar Khalid's appeal and as such, they are not an integral part of the Impugned order
“Youth will be finished...This drugs and alcohol problem is a serious issue in Punjab," said a division bench of the top court headed by Justice M R Shah
The review plea, filed by the deceased victim’s father, states that the Supreme Court has erred in not appreciating that there is no gap left in the chain of evidence, which only point towards the guilt of the accused persons
“...the States were not divided just on the basis of language spoken by the citizens. The basis of the 1956 Act is myriad consideration of financial, economic and administrative considerations,” states Karnataka's plea ahead of Wednesday's SC hearing
Jacqueline Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the money laundering case, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet
The case began after Bishnoi, a four-time lawmaker from Haryana and son of ex-chief minister of Haryana the late Bhajan Lal, through his company entered into lease agreement dated May 20, 2013
The HC was hearing the bail plea filed by Umar Khalid in connection with the FIR on charges of larger conspiracy to orchestrate violence in the garb of protests against CAA law, which ultimately led to the riots in North-East Delhi, killing 53