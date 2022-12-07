CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ananya Bhatnagar

Ananya Bhatnagar, Correspondent at CNN-News18, reports on various legal issues and cases in lower courts and the Delhi High Court. He has covered the hanging of the Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts, JNU violence, Delhi riots, Covid-19 outbreak, Lockdown 2020, Farmers’ protest, Ayodhya verdict, Gyanvyapi case, Maharashtra political fiasco, sedition law and Hijab row in Karnataka. Follow him @anany_b