Ankur Sharma

Ankur Sharma, with more than 13 years of experience in journalism, looks after internal security, Ministry of Home Affairs, paramilitary, investigation and intelligence agencies. He has been writing on issues related to internal security for the last 11 years and started his reporting career by covering Delhi crime along with education. He has also taught journalism as a guest at Delhi University.