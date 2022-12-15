Ankur Sharma, with more than 13 years of experience in journalism, looks after internal security, Ministry of Home Affairs, paramilitary, investigation and intelligence agencies. He has been writing on issues related to internal security for the last 11 years and started his reporting career by covering Delhi crime along with education. He has also taught journalism as a guest at Delhi University.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs also expressed disappointment that the ministry has not provided any information regarding low utilisation of funds by Andaman & Nicobar Islands
In its 55th report tabled in Lok Sabha, the Public Accounts Committee has suggested that the government should separate budget heads for clothing, equipment, housing facility and ration for soldiers in high-altitude areas
The initial investigation also revealed that Sunil Kumar Sharma was involved in the conspiracy since the beginning of awarding the Preliminary Project Report contract to RD Konsultants
Sources said that as per the set trend, troops from both countries patrol up to certain lines as per their respective claims in some areas but clashes were triggered when Chinese troops tried to change this
Government officials told News18 that the Indian troops were following the routine pre-decided patrolling format, but the Chinese troops initiated an argument over the patrolling area, which was met with an objection from the Indian troops
Sources tell News18 that drugs, arms and ammunitions are being transported to Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab. It is suspected most of these consignments are being sent via drones from Pakistan
In a separate reply, the ministry said reasonable security measures had been installed for the protection of journalists, including a case registered at Shergari police station in Srinagar
According to the ministry, the government found violation of provisions under section 11 and conditions of registration under section 12(4)(a)(vi) of the FCRA, 2010. Section 11 deals with registration of certain persons with the Central Government
In a few terror cases, it has been found that the terrorists used VB-IED and triggered the blast from a safe distance. Even in the recent Coimbatore blast, the six accused used low-intensity explosives
AIIMS has almost 10,000 systems but does not have a centralised network security operation centre from where agencies involved in the process of restoring work can run. The authorities want each system to be sanitised, which will take up more time
All agencies have been asked to list out their challenges and corresponding solutions in a prescribed format where the period of 25 years has been divided into smaller time frames