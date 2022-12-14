A video of the incident went viral on social media, where two men riding a blue-coloured bike were seen throwing acid at the victim. She was attacked minutes after she left her home for school and is battling serious injuries
Delhi Police sources said Aaftab Poonawala has deleted his entire internet history, and even ordered food for two to avoid suspicion after Walkar’s death. Blood stains, too, have been found in his flat and his women friends are being treated as victims
Aaftab Poonawala's Mehrauli neighbours told CNN-News18 that he used the water pump at night. It is suspected that he used to switch on the pump to wash away the bloodstains as he chopped Shraddha Walkar’s body and did it at night to avoid suspicion
The BJP alleged that Bharti was deliberately helping builder Liaqat Ali. Bharti, meanwhile, alleged former BJP councillor Shailender Singh Monty had encroached upon the Rose Garden Green land years ago
On August 31, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered a survey of all unrecognised private madrasas operating in the state. Teams for the purpose were formed by September
CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said restrictions can be rolled back in the capital considering the lower positivity rate and decrease in Covid-related bed occupancy at hospitals.