The 1994 anti-reservation movement ignited into a separate statehood movement. Subsequently, multiple police firing incidents in a bid to control the crowd took several lives. With this, the larger-than-life image of Mulayam Singh received a severe jolt. After the creation of Uttarakhand, the Samajwadi Party failed to open its account in the state assembly
Assembly speaker Ritu Khanduri, in her letter to chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, underlined the need to abolish revenue police (patwaris) and take the entire state under the control of police
The 19-year-old girl joined the resort on September 1 and went missing on September 18. Her body was recovered from a Ganga canal on September 22. Police arrested three accused on charges of killing her
The 19-year-old joined the resort, owned by an expelled BJP leader’s son, on September 1 and was killed even before receiving her first salary. Her relatives say she opted for the job to help her family financially
Speaking to News18, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said UCC is crucial for the Himalayan state which is a major spiritual and religious destination for Hindus
The virgin lake is situated at an altitude of around 16,000 feet in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. The unnamed lake is 160 metres long and 155 metres wide, said one of the trekkers
The main accused, Hakam Singh, allegedly sourced the question paper from a printing press in Lucknow and hired government school teachers to solve it. A government engineer allegedly brokered deals with candidates who were handed the answer keys at three different locations
In a first, the Uttarakhand government has opened 40 peaks for mountaineers and for trekkers in the Himalayan state. 30 virgin Himalayan peaks will now be available for both Indian and foreign climbers.