CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#DelhiAccident#Covid-19
News18»Byline »

Anupam Trivedi

Anupam Trivedi

Anupam Trivedi

Anupam Trivedi, Uttarakhand Editor, at News18, tracks politics, government affairs, environment and developmental issues concerning the Himalayan state. Being in the profession for two decades, he has intensively driven CNN-News18 and digital coverage from the state.

author

    No Content Found.