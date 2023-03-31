From being branded hypocrites to facing incessant racist trolls, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now come out with their side of the story in Netflix's biggest documentary debut, Harry and Meghan.
Pakistan fans went after Joe Wilson on Twitter assuming that he was Joel Wilson, the TV umpire who ruled Saud Shakeel out during the tense moments of the Pakistan-England Test.
Rishabh Pant's failure with the bat in limited-overs cricket and Sanju Samson's exclusion from playing XI have not been received well by fans watching the India-New Zealand series.
Flight from Hyderabad, Bengaluru to Bengaluru, Kolkata? Airline passenger tweeted about the bizarre AirAsia India ticket that occurred on his side when tried to book flight from Hyderabad to Bengaluru.
Pediatric cancer patient wins hearts with his amazing energy and dance moves that grabbed attention of the internet users. See how he spreads positivity by insisting the nurse to dance with him.
Elon Musk tweeted, 'Namaste' and desi users have got their way of responding to the popular greeting in Hindi. See how funny memes and jokes took over Twitter after the boss's recent message.
Video of deer breaking into a nursing home in New York goes viral on social media. Thankfully, the rehab centre had no patients present during the short-lived chaos created by the large buck!