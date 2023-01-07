The hijab debate has exposed some crucial questions of law and religion such as the limits to religious expression in state-run schools, limits of religious expression and if there can be a conclusive exhaustive definition of ‘Essential Religious Practice’
In the verdict, while Justice Hemant Gupta held that hijab is not part of "essential religious practice" in Islamic faith, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia observed that it is ultimately a "matter of choice"
The government is hinting at doing away with the Ranbir Penal Code and a complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with Indian constitution which means doing away with any special status for the state.
In none of the western democracies, the law bans ‘burqa’ per se but rather a full face veil that includes the burqa. The language is important here because while the legislative intent may be targeted towards burqa, neutrality is deployed to escape the scrutiny of the courts.
The latest Home Ministry order authorising 10 central agencies to access ‘any’ data stored on ‘any’ computer is not just bad in principle but also bad in law, as the carte-blanche order of the government poses serious questions on privacy and data protection.