Anvit Srivastava, Principal Correspondent at CNN-News18, covers crime, security, policing and society in Delhi. His impactful ground reports have helped him make his mark among the select credited journalists in the country at a young age. He has not only gained experience in broadcast media but has also worked with national dailies like The Times of India, Hindustan Times and news agency Press Trust of India. Follow him @AnvitSrivastava