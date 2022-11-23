Anvit Srivastava, Principal Correspondent at CNN-News18, covers crime, security, policing and society in Delhi. His impactful ground reports have helped him make his mark among the select credited journalists in the country at a young age. He has not only gained experience in broadcast media but has also worked with national dailies like The Times of India, Hindustan Times and news agency Press Trust of India. Follow him @AnvitSrivastava
Aaftab strangled his 26-year-old live-in partner on May 18 after a fight, chopped her body into 35 pieces with a saw and purchased a fridge to keep them. He then left his house at 2am over the course of the next 18 days to discard the pieces across Delhi
Aaftab confessed that he met several women and slept with them in the same house as Shraddha's severed body remained in the refrigerator. The police also found out that Aaftab bought the refrigerator recently to stash her body parts
Sandeep Goel, Director General, Delhi Prisons, said these dogs will help curb drug, phone menace by gangsters. ‘The upgrading of our dog squad will certainly step up the vigil and will assist our security staff in further tightening the security at Delhi prisons’
Speaking on condition of anonymity, he said in jail the administration and security officials prove helpful while on the outside gangsters often work in cahoots with local politicians
Senior police officers CNN-News18 spoke to said that over time it has been established that Delhi prisons have become dens for these gangsters running their crime syndicates from inside
After the integration of the PCR with the districts, that started in September last year, PCR vans and emergency response vehicles of Delhi police came under the control of different police districts
The police said this is the first time that UAPA has been used against gangsters in Delhi. Section 18 for conspiracy, 18B for recruiting persons for terrorist act and Section 20 for being a member of a terrorist organisation have been invoked against the gangsters
Government survey report accessed exclusively by CNN-News18 says average age of heroin users in Kashmir is 22. It also mentions that on an average, a user spends around Rs 88,000 a month to procure heroin
News18 has found that students in tuition centres too are facing religious preaching. A girl narrated how her teacher had told her and her classmates that ‘Hindus are Satans. You will only get misery if you do not pray to Jesus’