Sapphire Foods is a leading YUM franchisee operator in the Indian subcontinent with presence in India, Sri Lanka and Maldives
IRCTC is the tourism and catering arm of the Indian Railways. At present, the government owns 67.4 per cent stake in IRCTC.
Sensex Today: Indian indices opened lower on December 15 with Nifty around 18600 on the back of weak global cues.
Paytm Share Buyback: Shares of digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates Paytm, quickly gave up their opening gains on December 14
Since early November, the Nifty Bank Index has scaled record highs and has now surpassed the 44,000-mark
Sula Vineyards IPO Subscription Day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Sula Vineyards was subscribed 67 per cent on Day 3 of the bidding process
Sensex Today: Indian domestic markets had a gap up opening on Wednesday after a soft US inflation data jolted global stocks.
Stocks to watch today: Shares of firms like YES Bank, Paytm, HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Tata Power, and others will be in focus in Wednesday's trade
YES Bank Share Price Today: Private lender Yes Bank's shares have been rallying for last three trading sessions
Landmark Cars IPO Day 1: The Rs 552-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Landmark Cars kicked off for subscription on Tuesday, December 13.
India's largest wine producer and seller Sula Vineyards' initial public offer (IPO) hit the primary markets on Monday and the public issue will remain open for bidding till 14th December
Sensex Today: Key benchmark indices saw a gap-up opening on Tuesday amid strong global cues.
Stocks to watch today: Shares of firms like Tata Motors, Paytm, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Dalmia Bharat, and others will be in focus in Tuesday's trade
YES Bank had on Friday said it received two further letters (separate to each investor) from the RBI in relation to the proposed investment.
Uniparts India Share Price: Uniparts India made a muted debut on Monday, December 12, listing at Rs 575 on BSE