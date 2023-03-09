Eric Garcetti was nominated by President Joe Biden in 2021 but his nomination was not brought to the Senate for a vote as the ruling Democrats did not have enough support to get him through. The nomination was also stalled over criticism of his handling of sexual harassment allegations against his aide
Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government respected the role of social media in Digital India programme but if it was misused to spread fake news, violence then action will be taken.
Hathras Rape Case LIVE Updates: Give 'Y' Security to Victim's Kin or I'll Take Them Home, Says Bhim Army Chief; Demands Inquiry by Retired SC Judge
In a major embarrassment for the BJP-JDU combine, JDU general secretary Varma confronted Nitish Kumar over the alliance with the saffron party for the upcoming Delhi elections, saying he was 'deeply perplexed' by the development.
The exchange between virtual digital assets and fiat currencies, the exchange between one or more forms of virtual digital assets and the transfer of digital assets will be covered under the law
Noting that Pakistan has a long history of supporting anti-India militant and terrorist groups, the community --- in its annual threat assessment report --- claimed that the possible confrontations along the LoC are of major concern for the US
On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench had asked the government to allot a ‘prominent and suitable’ five-acre plot in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque in lieu of the Babri Masjid
Rani Roopba agreed to marry Muslim ruler Mohammed Begda, to whom her husband had lost in battle, but put a condition that he has to first complete the stepwell. However, after the construction was over, she visited the structure and killed herself in the well
According to sources, on UK’s recommendation, India is considering adding Australia to the bilateral after the United Kingdom expressed its keen interest to engage with a third country in the area of cyber capacity building
While a major part of the Himalayan region is susceptible to landslides, it is the high population density, major pilgrimage routes and tourism spots which has worsened the impact of disasters in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
There is a wide gap between patients who need transplants and the organs that are available in India. While India conducts the third-largest transplants in the world every year, hardly four per cent of the patients manage to get the donations in time
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the existing strength of women personnel in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles is 34,278 against the sanctioned strength of 10,12,568 --- just 3.38 per cent
Considering the growing online gaming popularity, to increase public engagement and promote participatory governance, MyGov intends to deploy gaming technology that is increasingly socially inspired by web and mobile gaming mechanics and approaches
From raising the critically endangered vultures in captivity and artificially incubating their fledglings to finally reintroducing the birds back into the wild, wildlife biologists are determined to revive the birds from looming extinction