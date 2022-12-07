Considering the primacy of technology in both the economic and foreign policy realm, it is in India’s interest to push for an alliance between techno-democracies to regulate and govern the use of critical technologies in the future
Tie-ups between the domestic private sector involved in defence manufacturing as well as government-owned PSUs along with major semiconductor manufacturers can help address the issue of the supply of critical semiconductor materials and products
Import restrictions can continue to hamper the growth of India’s technology industry and prevent free technology trade. The government should prioritise unilaterally reducing import tariffs for critical technology components