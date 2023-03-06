The money laundering case stems from a Nagpur Police FIR field against Pankaj Nandlal Mehadia, Lokesh Santosh Jain, Kartik Santosh Jain, Balmukund Lalchand Keyal, Premlata Nandlal Mehadia in a case of "fraud causing loss to investors in crores of rupees
The incident happened on Friday when Chote Lal Sahani went to a nearby pond in the village for fishing. While returning home, being thirsty, he took a glass of water from a water pot which belonged to Dinesh Sahani.
Speaking to News18.com over phone about her dreams and aspirations, Dipali said that she will take up Science stream in Class 11 and 12 and will become a doctor to help those who are deprived to get basic healthcare need.
Vaibhav Mishra, grandson of LN Mishra and an advocate by profession, has filed an RTI application to get certified copies of the reports by two Commissions of enquiry that have separately dealt with the issue.
Outspoken against the incumbent US President Donald Trump, Kamala Harris has been known to shatter glass ceilings in her life. Here's a closer look into the life and career of the democratic Vice-presidential candidate.
Tej Pratap was accompanied by his younger brother and the Rashtriya Janata Dal's CM nominee Tejashwi Yadav and senior party leaders Jagadanad Singh and Abdul Bari Siddiqui to the office of sub-divisional magistrate-cum-returning officer.
In a memorandum to the EC, the Opposition party alleged "blatant violation" of all pre-election norms by the BJP, pointing out that the ruling party has announced 'Garib Kalyan Saptah' from September 17-23.
In the letter to the Prime Minister, Rao said the Centre was abdicating its responsibility of fully compensating the states by taking recourse to legal opinion and was violating the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Compensation Act.
Based on Bobby Parikh's submission, the Audit Committee has concluded that this was an inadvertent trade made without intent to violate the company's insider trading policy or the Sebi's Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015 (PIT Regulations), the filing said.
Talking to the media, Rabri's son and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that he had anticipated this when 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) was being formed in the state
Amritpal Singh is the chief of the separatist Khalistani pressure group - 'Waris Punjab De' which was founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February last year