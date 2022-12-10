It was important to emphasise that filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who criticised the movie The Kashmir Files as “vulgar”, doesn’t represent the views of Israel, says Naor Gilon, the country’s Ambassador to India
“We are half from here and half from there and sometimes confused," says Geetanjali Shree, whose Tomb of Sand focuses on Partition. The book titled ‘Ret Samadhi’ in Hindi was translated into English by Daisy Rockwell
In an exclusive interview with News18, Singh talks about his book ‘Turmoil in Punjab: Before and After Blue Star, an insider’s story’ which he penned 38 years after Blue Star. Singh was the Deputy Commissioner in Amritsar during Op Blue Star
One of the key aspects of climate Change according to him has to do with the Sundarbans where he lives for quite a long time now. According to him, he saw the impact of climate Change on the Sundarbans very early on.
Rajmohan Gandhi was speaking about the 75-year legacy of India, when the interlocutor Mahua Moitra, TMC MP asked the guest several questions about Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, the Indian partition, about India today.
Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann’s remarks have triggered a debate over Bhagat Singh’s celebration as a national hero, with some condemning him as a 'coward' while others praise him as a 'symbol of people’s struggle' even in the present day
At UCSD you can take any major – English, literature, social sciences but you cannot graduate without a course in physics, mathematics, and computing, said IIT Kharagpur alumnus and chancellor of UCSD.
Although a majority of PU teachers have been demanding the central university status for many years, the Union government’s recent move has made their resolve stronger. The central rules would mean an increase in the retirement age too
Educated from a convent school, then in a school in Chandigarh and a dropout from DAV College, Chandigarh, son of a police constable, Bishnoi took the path of crime very early, with no looking back
Aside from the killing of a young man this week over suspicion of kidnapping a girl, there have been instances of violence earlier too, some over personal quarrels while others in the name of religion