The BJP seems to have a perfect winning formula in place right now. This winning formula comprises an impactful leader, a clear ideological roadmap, a strong organisational structure and efficient delivery by its governments on the ground
This year, the sixth Sarsanghchalak of the RSS, Dr Mohan Bhagwat, has once again outlined the all-inclusive worldview of the RSS that goes beyond the headlines and brings to the fore several significant civilisational issues
Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya model of development is based on the five pledges he sought from people of the country: Having developed India, removing any sign of colonial baggage, pride in our heritage, unity, and focus on our duties
Modern Review, one of the most respected journals of that era, described the anatomy of Noakhali riots an 'orgy of bestiality of murder, slow torture, mass rape in the open and of arson that is difficult to describe'
Tathagata Roy observed in ‘The Suppressed Chapter of History, 'How many people died in the killings? No estimate is available, the reason for which is probably that the killings were started by none other than the officialdom...'
The 1941 Dacca riots are, strangely, the least talked about in the popular narrative on communal violence in Bengal. These riots had set the tone for anti-Hindu violence in future
Bengal was partitioned on October 16, 1905 by the British. Different reactions to this partition from Hindus and Muslims clearly indicated the communal divide. While Hindus opposed it tooth and nail, the Muslims largely supported this partition
India wasn’t new to the concept of nationalism and neither was Bengal. What happened in 19th century was a reform movement led by Hindu reformers with a deep faith in Sanatan Dharma