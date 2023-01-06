Each of the 37 CSIR Labs spread across the country are dedicated to a different exclusive area of work and the "on week, one lab" campaign will offer an opportunity to each one of them to showcase the work being done by it
Under Mission Vijay Gujarat 2022, BJP's top leadership has tasked state president CR Patil with hitting the ground with his top leaders and ministers --- dubbed the army of ‘Super 16’ --- to ensure the party’s victory in the state polls
Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, and national organisational secretary BL Santhosh will get a sense of the ground reality from the ministers for these seats that the party aims to win in 2024 after losing out in 2019
For a wider impact in India and across the globe, RSS-affiliated organisations working in the field of environment, as well as concerned government ministries, are participating in the campaign
The new saffron caps, designed by the BJP Gujarat unit, will be widely used during the Gujarat Assembly elections. A special kit for BJP MPs and office bearers has five saffron caps and energy bars in it
BJP sources said the sankalp patra for Punjab elections will likely promise up to 300 units of free electricity, loan waivers for small-scale farmers and 35% quota in government jobs for women among other major incentives.
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that the required medicines to cure black fungus will be made available in the markets soon and the state governments have been asked to take action against such fraudsters.