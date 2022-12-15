Arunima is Editor (Home Affairs) and covers strategic, security and political affairs. From the Ukraine-Russia War to the India-China stand-off in Ladakh to India-Pak clashes, she has reported from ground zero on several high-profile instances. A founder employee of CNN-News18 (then CNN-IBN), Arunima's experience includes coverage of path-breaking legal cases like Jessica Lal, Priyadarshini Matoo, Nitish Katara and Aarushi Talwar murder cases.
Officials assessed that security check was a major bottleneck that was causing congestion while immigration was also identified as an area of concern vis-a-vis overcrowding
Indian officials said the Chinese army could have attempted to seize the Yangtze post in the hopes that the Indian Army presence in the area would be thin at this time of the year when the area is snowbound
In light of the crowd chaos at Delhi airport and a visit by the civil aviation minister, officials tell News18 that since October the CISF personnel on duty here have not had weekly offs, and the leaves have also been cancelled
It is suspected that Pakistan is using drones to drop arms, ammunitions and narcotics in Punjab, which are then smuggled into Kashmir. The police suspects local Kashmiri youngsters are being supplied with small arms to target the Kashmiri Pandits
Ahead of Navy Day on Sunday, navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said the concept of Indo-Pacific was the most important idea of our time, as India believed that oceans were a shared common heritage
Karnataka Police say suspect Shariq's main handler may be based in Dubai. Police have recovered at least 50 items, including pressure cookers, gelatin sticks, relay circuits, wires and explosives, during the search of his Mysuru home
The Congress countered Rijiju's attack on Nehru, pointing out that Sardar Patel was also party to the decisions taken by Nehru on Kashmir till September 1947, while Nasir Hussain of the party said "blaming Nehru was the BJP's pattern"
Jamesha Mubin, the main suspect in the Coimbatore cylinder blast case, is seen as a “copycat Islamic State (IS) jihadi”, who wanted to avenge the atrocities against his community
The minister said that a historical lie has been perpetrated for the past seven decades that Kashmir was also among the princely states that created problems and Maharaja Hari Singh, the then ruler of the state, was dilly-dallying on joining India.
Secretary General Jurgen Stock tells News18 that the denial of red corner notice against Sikhs for Justice founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was in accordance with the Interpol’s constitution to not intervene in matters of religious significance
In an interview to News18, CRPF Director-General Kuldiep Singh, whose term ends on September 30, says his officers have entered the last bastion in the fight against Naxalism. He adds that the force is also well-prepared to help hold free and fair elections in J&K