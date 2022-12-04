Host countries have showcased food, culture and heritage as part of international diplomacy. The robust Punjabis are renowned for their warmth and hospitality, and should strive to give an impetus to the region’s rich culture, craft and cuisine
Around 44% of the population in India is aged between 18 and 25, the largest young workforce anywhere in the world. There are 13 million active job seekers on the portal of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment with the vacancies at 2.20 lakh
Punjab bore the brunt of the Partition of India in 1947 and 13 years of militancy in the mid-80s to mid-90s. However, within a few years of this shattering experience, it was our entrepreneurial spirit that ensured Punjab was not only able to rehabilitate its economy but also emerged as the richest state in India
The key for food, farms and various other subsidies meant for the needy is to plug pilferage, which can lead to fiscal savings that can be utilised to strengthen the education, health systems and other basic amenities
There is a pressing need to visit the new industrial policy at various levels – from subsidised freight for imports-exports, to four new wage codes and uninterrupted duty-free power supply
There is a need to examine the entire value chain associated with the steel industry, right from the iron ores to the production of finished products to find out the exact bottlenecks in the sector
It is broadly estimated by international brokerage firms that due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the high prices of commodities in domestic and global markets may infuse extra Rs 31,000 crore income into the rural economy from Rabi crops.