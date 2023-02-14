I-T sleuths specifically highlighted that Tuesday’s action was a survey under section 133A of the Income Tax Act and not a search or a raid. Under the law, a survey can be conducted only during business hours and no valuables can be seized
Manik Bhattacharya reportedly refused to sign the arrest memo, citing interim protection from arrest granted by the Supreme Court in the West Bengal teachers’ recruitment scam case. Sources, however, said the court order protects the TMC MLA from arrest by the CBI and not the ED
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday also said it has attached assets worth Rs 46.22 crore 'beneficially owned' by Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee as part of its money laundering probe into the West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam
Audio clips of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s questioning accessed by News18 show he contradicted actress Jacqueline Fernandez on the amount he transferred to his sister. He also gave details of the luxury cars he gifted her family abroad.
Audio clips of actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s questioning accessed by News18 show the actress told ED officials that she knew Sukesh Chandrasekhar as Shekhar Ratna Vela. The conman gave loans to her siblings and bought expensive gifts for her, she said.
Sources in the Enforcement Directorate say Sukesh Chandrasekhar enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle while running an alleged extortion racket from Tihar Jail. The conman, meanwhile, has accused jail officials of harassment.
NIA found that Zakir Naik had made huge investments with mafia-supported builder Parvez Khan. Khan has major interests in real estate in Dubai and investigations revealed that he is a front for underworld don Chota Rajan in the region.