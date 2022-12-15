According to the officials, the primary reason behind delay in Air India domestic flights is shortage of the cabin crew despite the airline denying this charge
The increasing population has created congestion at Jaipur junction due to which the Khatipura Railway station has been prepared fully.
HOP Electric handed over the first batch of 2,500 units to the customers in Jaipur, Rajasthan and it will be starting deliveries in other states shortly
SpiceJet's claim of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) auditing its safety standards failed miserably when the agency outrightly denied the same
The new factory in Pune will be responsible for the development and production of Mahindra’s upcoming range of Born Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R flex-fuel, designed and developed locally in India, was unveiled by the Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari
The three-row Toyota Grand Highlander SUV will be positioned between the Highlander and Sequoia SUVs in the brand's global product portfolio
The all-new Range Rover Sport is available in three trims namely Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE with a choice of petrol and diesel engine in the Indian market
Mahindra Scorpio N scored five stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection in the crash tests conducted by Global NCAP
The autorickshaw drivers in Pune have resumed their strike over their demand of permanently banning the operation of bike taxis, led by Rapido, in the city
The new Ducati DesertX has been introduced in a Star White Silk color scheme while it is the first Ducati bike with a 21-inch front wheel in the Indian market
The premium AC electric bus plying between Thane and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai will have USB chargers and luxury seats for the passengers
Ferrari Purosangue, being the brand's first four-door car, goes on sale from the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2023 with waiting time touching 2 years
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Performance is the most powerful S-Class ever built with top power of 780 bhp and highest torque of 1430 Nm; Could launch in India soon
The winter season has arrived and hence we have come up with top five tips to keep your car well maintained during this cold climate