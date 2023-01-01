India’s first T20I World Cup match is against Pakistan on October 23 and they need the strongest XI to take the field but as yet, it is unclear what the line-up will be in the wake of India's uncertainties in bowling department
How the team fares against South Africa, in the three-match series beginning on Wednesday – now becomes as important. Rohit Sharma and Co can hardly rest on their laurels if they want to go into the World Cup with winning momentum.
That India tottered and stumbled before recovering to clinch the match in a humdinger climax is a credit to the team’s resolve, but more particularly the tenacity, self-belief, experience, and, when it mattered, flair of Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya
Coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma have been working on a new template of unrelenting aggressive batting in both T20s and ODIs as preparation for the impending T20 World Cup as well as next year's ODI WC
The Asia Cup could more or less settle the selection issue for India’s selectors. It’s a multi-nation tournament, and most teams participating in this tournament will also be in Australia when the World Cup begins in late October
To play Test cricket, manage workload, keep zest for the game alive, prolong career and also not suffer financially if players could be pushed into choosing betweenT20s or ODIs, In this face-off, T20 looks the likely winner
When India pulled off the historic 2-1 Test series victory over Australia in 2021, it appeared that the team would be unputdownable. It’s more or less the same players who are playing Tests since, but the results overseas have been ungratifying.