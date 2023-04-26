Central Electricity Authority data shows that a total of 20,268.17 million units was generated by gas thermal units till January 2023, against a total of 50,000 million units generated in the entire financial year 2021-22
The AIADMK is ready to share only 12 seats but DMDK wants not less than 23 seats. The DMDK has to win not less than 12 seats to hold its party recognition as a state party.
Modi will dedicate two pit-head thermal units, with a capacity of 500MW at Neyveli in Cuddalore district, constructed at a total cost of Rs 8,000 crore and designed for 100% Ash utilisation.
Adigal, who is 80 years old, is followed by devotees from almost all major political parties. A number of party leaders have visited him, including Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, several ministers as well as leaders of political parties.
The incident happened while some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks, police said. Ten firefighting units from various locations have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.
The commission report said that Tamil Nadu needs to continue on the credible debt path and careful calibration of expenditure for generating future streams of income, said the commission report on Tamil Nadu.
In the revised budget to be presented along with the vote on account in the assembly early next year, the government is expected to show that its total revenue for the current year will be around 15% less compared to last year.
“The person was arrested on Wednesday and produced before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate, Egmore. He was remanded in judicial custody until January 4. The arrest was made after carrying out a detailed investigation and gathering sustainable evidence,” said North Chennai GST principal commissioner Ravindranath.
Earlier, reports said Alagiri — whose faceoff with his younger brother MK Stalin led to his expulsion from the party his father led for well over a half a century — was being aggressively wooed by the Bharatiya Janata Party.