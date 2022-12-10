Badri Narayan is Director at the GB Pant Social Science Institute, Prayagraj. He is a political analyst and works on social change. His research interests range from popular culture, politics of Dalit and marginalised communities to UP and Bihar politics. His publications include ‘Kanshiram: Bahujanon ke Nayak’, ‘The Making of the Dalit Public in North India’, ‘Fascinating Hindutva: Saffron Politics and Dalit Mobilisation’ and ‘Women Heroes and Dalit Assertion in North India’. He has also been the recipient of the Fulbright Senior Fellowship and Smuts Fellowship, University of Cambridge.
The shift of tribal votes towards the BJP shows the party, with the iconic image of PM Narendra Modi, has acquired a large electoral base among tribals of Gujarat
Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, the programme exploring links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu has been conceived by the education ministry for the interaction and exchange of scholars, performers, students, arts, artefacts, skills and knowledge
If the shifting of tribal votes happens in Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, it may change the political topography... Political experiments by the BJP is cutting the ground from underneath the opposition and regional political forces’ feet
Universities and colleges can work as agencies in this developmental journey of the nation, researching, evaluating, monitoring and documenting the long overdue history of development
When Modi was Gujarat CM, he gave importance to the cooperative sector, and formed the Ministry of Cooperation, raised its budget, removed some taxes in the sugar sector, reduced MAT. This helped BJP deepen its influence in the cooperative sector of Gujarat
Some NGOs may have their political ambitions, which may influence public opinion during elections. For example, many local NGOs, which emerge from social-developmental works, have joined AAP in Gujarat