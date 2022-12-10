CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#FIFAGoldenBoot
News18»Byline »

Badri Narayan

Badri Narayan

Badri Narayan

Badri Narayan is Director at the GB Pant Social Science Institute, Prayagraj. He is a political analyst and works on social change. His research interests range from popular culture, politics of Dalit and marginalised communities to UP and Bihar politics. His publications include ‘Kanshiram: Bahujanon ke Nayak’, ‘The Making of the Dalit Public in North India’, ‘Fascinating Hindutva: Saffron Politics and Dalit Mobilisation’ and ‘Women Heroes and Dalit Assertion in North India’. He has also been the recipient of the Fulbright Senior Fellowship and Smuts Fellowship, University of Cambridge.