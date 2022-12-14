CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bhaswati Guha Majumder

Bhaswati Guha Majumder, Senior Correspondent at News18, has been passionately covering stories related to technology, business (infrastructure), government policies, electric vehicles, cyberspace and other topics. She believes that at this moment when the whole world is digitally connected, it is becoming increasingly crucial for everyone to understand where technology is leading the society and she tries to pinpoint those important issues that people need to know.