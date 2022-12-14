Bhaswati Guha Majumder, Senior Correspondent at News18, has been passionately covering stories related to technology, business (infrastructure), government policies, electric vehicles, cyberspace and other topics. She believes that at this moment when the whole world is digitally connected, it is becoming increasingly crucial for everyone to understand where technology is leading the society and she tries to pinpoint those important issues that people need to know.
In a survey by ACKO and YouGov India, 66% Indians said that EVs will surpass petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030. It will help reduce the dependency on a country like China for import of major EV components, say experts
On the examined markets, at least 26.6 million stolen logins had been discovered and these included 720,000 logins for Google, 654,000 for Microsoft, and 647,000 for Facebook
The initial product line that has been proposed for the collaboration will include manufacturing an Indian Tablet PC with global quality for serving the emerging need for such devices in education and healthcare sectors
Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said the virtual eLearning platform aims at providing drone skilling and training to one lakh youth in the next two years
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says the Digi Yatra service, which is based on facial recognition technology, uses Blockchain to protect air passengers’ data. Cybersecurity experts, however, say no system is 100% secure
According to the report, rapid 5G deployments by Indian service providers will allow for 31 million 5G subscriptions by the end of 2022 and 690 million by the end of 2028
According to a new report from staffing firm TeamLease Digital, the industry is expected to grow by 20-30% and create one lakh new direct and indirect jobs by the end of FY23
The IT Act is still a “generic law and we have to keep amending it”, Dr Pavan Duggal said at the India Precursor Sessions, an event organized by Cyberlaws.Net and Pavan Duggal Associates
Dr Pavan Duggal, Supreme Court lawyer and chairman of the International Commission on Cybersecurity Law, stated that 'cybersecurity is the need of the hour' considering the digital challenges in today's India
The IT Ministry shared an Explanatory Note on the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill and stated that the bill is based on seven principles around the data economy