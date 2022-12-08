The mind-boggling majority in Gujarat (87 per cent) has overshadowed the BJP’s worse-than-expected performance in Himachal Pradesh, where it failed to buck the trend of alternating governments
If the former Congress president wants to take a leaf out of the BJP’s playbook, he would do better to focus on the ‘vikas’ plank because as of now, the BJP owns the Hindu nationalism theme, and no amount of paying obeisance at temples will change that
Rahul Gandhi is reputed to be less forgiving of criticism than his mother, so Ghulam Nabi Azad may well have burnt his boats with the grand old party. Given the circumstances, he had nothing to lose; Congress will be the biggest loser
Narendra Modi presented a vivid picture of a dynamic nation emerging from a long period of somnolence to take a great leap forward into true freedom for all — from economic hardships, discrimination, outdated social mores and the colonial mindset
As the Sangrur bypoll results suggest, if the AAP fails to address the state’s developmental discontents and usher in a ‘nawa Punjab’, anti-national forces will exploit the angst-ridden and frustrated youth