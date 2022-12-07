CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#FIFAGoldenBoot
News18»Byline »

Bhawna Arya

Bhawna Arya

Bhawna Arya

Bhawna Arya, Sub Editor at News18, is a cine buff, a lifestyle and fashion blogger who gets an adrenaline rush by being around calming music and cinema. If she’s not around, one can find her chilling while sipping coffee.