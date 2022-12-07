Bhawna Arya, Sub Editor at News18, is a cine buff, a lifestyle and fashion blogger who gets an adrenaline rush by being around calming music and cinema. If she’s not around, one can find her chilling while sipping coffee.
Smriti Kalra revealed in an interview that she would have never turned an actress if her debut TV show 12/24 wasn't shot in Delhi.
Savour lip-smacking delicacies like dim sums, churros, tacos, enchiladas at this food festival in Delhi
Flora Saini opens up about the domestic violence that she suffered in a toxic relationship in 2007. The actress talks about identifying red flags in a relationship.
Manjima Mohan said that people commented on her weight gain when her wedding pictures surfaced. She revealed whether all the trolling affects her anymore.
Laila Main Laila singer Pawni Pandey recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan at a party for Raees. She said that the megastar complimented her on the song.
Gori Nagori shared that she got disheartened after her friend MC Stan didn't take her side. She felt very bad and didn't expect him to not say the truth.
Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri has reportedly started shooting for her debut film. The movie will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi.
Abhinav Sharma talked about how OTT platforms are generating employment for artists and technicians, he also talked about his journey and struggles.
Raj Arjun, who essayed the antagonist in Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda starrer film Dear Comrade, talks about shooting for a scene when he had to hit Rashmika.
Sanjana Sanghi, who played a cancer survivor in Dil Bechara, recently turned showstopper for designer Varun Bahl for a cancer awareness event.
From Kamal Rashid Khan to Swami Om, a list of former Bigg Boss contestants who were outsed from the show because of their violent behaviour.
Donal Bisht talks about the role of Kavya, a psychologist who falls in love with her captor in the MX Player series Tu Zakhm Hai.
Himani Shivpuri recalled shooting an iconic scene with Shah Rukh Khan in the hit romantic drama
Himani Shivpuri's Facebook and Instagram accounts got hacked. The actress shared that she had all her work documented on social media accounts.
Sharad Kelkar plays the role of brave Maratha warrior Baji Prabhu Deshpande, the commander of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Har Har Mahadev.