Bohni Bandyopadhyay

Bohni Bandyopadhyay, Deputy News Editor, News18.com, heads the desk of the Entertainment and Lifestyle sections. Growing up as a film and television buff in West Bengal, her passion for cinema turned into a profession in 2009 when she began her journalistic career in Delhi. Bohni has been writing on filmmaking, fashion, music, television and related fields ever since, interviewing notable names from Indian and world cinema.