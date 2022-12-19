If the government agrees to pay compensation in hooch-related deaths, the BJP will gain political mileage. The move will also have financial implications for the Nitish-Tejashwi government
Amit Shah will visit Sitab Diara on October 11. Nitish Kumar will hold programmes in Nagaland, where JP spent his initial years, on his birth anniversary
Kicking off the party’s 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign in the region, Amit Shah will begin the Seemanchal visit with a rally in Purnia, where the presence of the PFI has been on the rise along with other districts like Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia and Araria
The opposition unity is not a challenge for the BJP. The public has faith in our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People believe that PM Modi is capable of keeping the country united, says Rai
Nitish Kumar has national ambitions and Tejashwi Yadav needs to make a mark in Bihar politics beyond alliances. Both can achieve their goals only if they exorcise the demons of the past
ASP Manish Kumar who led the operation in Phulwari Sharif, a suburb of Patna, quoting the document said that the PFI wants to 'subjugate the coward Hindu community and bring the lost glory of Islamic rule back to India'
First, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s name got mired in a mining controversy for a land he leased to himself. Moreover, controversial IAS officer and mining secretary Pooja Singhal was arrested by the ED
Kumar last spoke about UCC in 2019, when he said it must not be imposed without substantive consultation. He had written a letter to the chairman of the Law Commission in 2017 and advised them not to move in haste before debating over UCC
Previously, the Bihar government used to celebrate Kunwar Singh’s victory over the English rulers as Vijayotsav, but this time the BJP is going all out to make the Rajput leader’s birth anniversary a grand event
Enthusiastic about highlighting the issue of the illegal liquor trade in Bihar, Amarjit Yadav arrived with an alcohol bottle at his local police station, only to be 'beaten up'
After Yogi Adityanath’s stunning electoral victory in Uttar Pradesh as the incumbent chief minister, the Bihar unit of the BJP started asserting itself in matters related to governance and law and order
Kumar on Monday said the government was looking into the matter and it was wrong on part of Sinha to allow the matter to be raised inside the House “again and again". Kumar spoke for a few minutes, quivering with rage and stunning the House into silence