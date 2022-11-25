Senior journalist with over 25 years experience across television, print and digital, Brajesh Kumar Singh is Group Editor-Integration and Convergence at Network18. A PhD in Communication, he is member of the Board of Studies for several media educational institutions, including Indian Institute of Mass Communication; School of Liberal Studies - Mass Communication Area, PDEU, Gandhinagar; School of Modern Media, UPES, Dehradun; Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Manipal University Jaipur. He is also a member of several professional bodies, including Broadcast Editors’ Association (BEA) and Editors Guild of India (EGI).
When the news of the demise of SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav came, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was still on a tour of Gujarat. First, the PM shared some of his memories of Mulayam on Twitter, and then in his first public meeting, he started his speech by paying tributes to him. Modi had a special relationship with Mulayam and this was evident on many occasions over the past two decades
These pictures are a slap on the face of separatist leaders such as Mehbooba Mufti, who had once said that if Article 370 is diluted in the state, nobody will hold the Tricolour in their hand
Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has offered free electricity to the people of Gujarat who were promised similar sops by Keshubhai Patel, Congress and others in the past. Thus, Gujarat voters’ preference for corruption-free administration has reflected in their support for Modi and the BJP in successive elections
Voting for the 15th Presidential election is over. There is every indication that Odisha native Draupadi Murmu, who has also been the governor of Jharkhand, will be India’s next President. Before her, 14 people have occupied the highest constitutional post of the land, and the Rashtrapati Bhavan
The Congress has been creating a hubbub with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Contrast this with the situation years ago when Narendra Modi was questioned by an SIT and Amit Shah was arrested
Twenty years ago, it was on February 24 that Modi first became an MLA, and the first step that he took that day has turned into a two-decade-long continuous journey as a people's representative with the mission to serve the citizens.
On August 16, 2008, Gujarat police organised a press conference and revealed the many layers of the whole plot one by one. During the investigation, they came to know how Indian Mujahideen had carried out the attack at the behest of Pakistan's spy agency ISI. The thread in this conspiracy ran from Maharashtra, UP, Karnataka and Kerala up to Pakistan.
There have been instances in the past two decades when chief ministers of different states and other leaders tried to trifle with Narendra Modi, especially with his security. But instead of harming him, they had to suffer grave consequences.