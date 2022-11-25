CHANGE LANGUAGE
Brajesh Kumar Singh

Group Editor-Convergence, Network18

Senior journalist with over 25 years experience across television, print and digital, Brajesh Kumar Singh is Group Editor-Integration and Convergence at Network18. A PhD in Communication, he is member of the Board of Studies for several media educational institutions, including Indian Institute of Mass Communication; School of Liberal Studies - Mass Communication Area, PDEU, Gandhinagar; School of Modern Media, UPES, Dehradun; Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Manipal University Jaipur. He is also a member of several professional bodies, including Broadcast Editors’ Association (BEA) and Editors Guild of India (EGI).