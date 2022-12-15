A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings (IPOs) in the market to best investment options, we cover all things money at News18.com.
The FASTag payment facility allows users to pay the parking charges digitally and in a contactless manner through the RFID-based payment system
The I&L segment leasing activity picks up by 40 per cent in Q3 over Q2 2022 and records 9.2 mn sqft absorption, up 18 per cent y-o-y in Q3 2022
Govt says it is well aware of the price scenario of wheat and is constantly monitoring it regularly on a weekly basis along with other commodities and taking corrective measures
The employment participation rate decreased to 64.8%, while the unemployment rate decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 5.1%.
On deposits maturing in 6 months 1 day to 9 months, HDFC Bank has raised interest rates by 50 basis points to 5.75 per cent
Experts say that as this meeting may be the last meeting prior to Union Budget 2023, the Council may also discuss certain tax rate changes and system reforms for ease of compliance
The Union government announced that money received by individuals for Covid-19 treatment or on death due to Covid 19 would be exempt from income tax.
According to the most recent update for the two primary automotive fuels, the price of petrol in Delhi was fixed at Rs 96.72 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.62
Financial services platform, KFin Technologies, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on December 19
Wheat reserves in state stores stand at 19 million tonnes at the start of this month, lower than 37.85 million tonnes on December 1, 2021
WPI Inflation in November 2022: This is the first time since February 2021 that the wholesale inflation has been lower than retail inflation
The government and LIC together are looking to sell 60.72 per cent of IDBI Bank and had invited bids from potential buyers in October
Taking a cue from the trend in the international market, gold prices in India maintained a flat position on Wednesday
This programme promises to solve the irrigation and water problems by giving farmers a 70% subsidy for installing pump sets and tube wells.
A non-resident taxpayer needs to provide a tax residency certificate (TRC) to avail DTAA benefits