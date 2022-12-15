According to a report by Insider, the twins identified to be Kayla and Kellie Bingham were alleged of ‘academic dishonesty’ back in May 2016. It happened after their twists were reviewed in which their performance was deemed to be remarkably similar.
The woman could not climb onto the train and missed a step and fell to the ground pulling her daughter out of the train as well. Seeing this, the commuter and constable quickly go to their rescue and pull them backwards for their safety.
A heart-warming story of a daughter, Deb Arti Chakravorty, from Shillong city of Meghalaya, getting her 50-year-old mother, Moushumi Chakravorty, remarried has been winning social media users’ hearts.