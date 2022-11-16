The book Dead End – The Minister, the CBI, and the Murder That Wasn’t by veteran journalist and writer V Sudarshan chronicles the sensational case that spawned a political storm in three southern states in 1987
There are accusations that if the Ernakulam Rural police were aggressive in investigating the first complaint, Shafi would have been on the radar much earlier, thus preventing the murder of another woman in the same manner in 30 days
Mohammed Shafi alias Rasheed entered the lives of Bhagaval Singh and Laila through a fake profile on Facebook. Promising them wealth, he convinced Laila to have sex with him while her husband watched. He then made the couple ‘sacrifice’ two women and eat their flesh as part of occult rituals
On August 13, reports were out that Priya had scored very less compared to another candidate Joseph Scaria. It said that Priya's total score was 156 while Scaria's was 651
In 2010, religious fanatics chopped off his right hand over a word in a question paper he had set. Today, Professor TJ Joseph’s memoirs recounting the horrors have won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award
Police on Saturday registered a case against PC George alleging his speech promoted religious hatred. He was arrested from his residence in Erattupetta in Kottayam district on Sunday
Mansiya says the temple authorities asked her if she got converted after marriage. She also recalls how she and her sister had to face the ire of the Muslim community for following their passion for dance