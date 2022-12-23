Studying engineering and business administration couldn't satiate his mind and in 2007, Chetan Narula found his calling as a sportswriter/journalist. Since then he was written on cricket, F1 and football at various avenues not only in India but also in USA and UK. He also worked as cricket commentator (voice) at ESPN for their mobile and web platforms, doing over a hundred matches. High points of his career include witnessing history at Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) when India lifted the ODI World Cup and his first book, Skipper: A Definitive Account of India's Greatest Captains, which hits bookstores in July 2011. His Twitter feed is here.
Only two steps away from the ultimate glory, India cannot afford to put a foot wrong as they square off against a formidable England on a tricky Adelaide Oval track in the T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday.
Pakistan take on New Zealand in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. While Pakistan made it to the last four with great difficulty, New Zealand looked favorites right from match one.
There is no stopping Yadav, and there is no hiding place for the bowlers. Fielders don’t even come into equation when he is in the mood to hit. 59 runs came off the last four overs, and the crowd went boisterous.
A simple defeat to Zimbabwe would not knock out India unless Pakistan beats Bangladesh, and even then mathematical equations would come into the picture to see if Bangladesh has a high enough run rate
Currently in T20 World Cup, Dinesh Karthik is neither getting the opportunity to perform the role he has been picked for, nor is he performing in the other role that comes across, both owing to Australia’s bowler-friendly conditions
So far, Rahul hasn’t looked to be at the races. His big chance was in the previous game against the Netherlands, where in absence of pressure and in a low-intensity game, he could have spent some time in the middle