India’s presidency of the G20 will be critical in further strengthening India’s place in the global order as a country that can help end conflicts, navigate through the predicted recession in the global economy and make growth and development as inclusive as possible
For India, it would be important to watch whether Rishi Sunak can deliver on a free trade deal. Boris Johnson supported the trade deal with India and so did Liz Truss, but both of them failed
It is high time Sri Lanka’s ruling class woke up to the reality that India’s assistance is for the country’s needs and security, but China provides loans to do business, make profits, and garner geopolitical concessions
The strategic convergence of India and Japan gently grew after the end of the Cold War, but its size, scope, and momentum picked up under the leadership of Shinzo Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The international community knew that India would not tolerate the capture of an Indian Air Force officer and being kept by a government that had done so little against terrorist groups on its soil.