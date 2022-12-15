As India and Bangladesh clash in the two-match Test series, the hosts' bowling coach Allan Donald has issued an apology to Dravid for sledging former Indian batter in the past.
A gold mine of opportunities lying in the highs and lows of natural vastness, the MI Emirates jersey celebrates the root through a global eye that the world uses to visualize this emerging new part of the world.
Over the years, Pakistan cricketers have been judged on their English across the world. Viral videos of now PCB chief Ramiz Raja laughing at Inzamam while interviewing him had gone viral in the past on social media.
Although Rizwan was part of the losing side against England in Multan, it didn't discourage him to go back and revisit that day when he played his part in Dubai against arch-rivals India.