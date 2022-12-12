D P Satish has been a journalist for the past 21 years. Born at the picturesque Jog Falls in Shimoga district of Karnataka, Satish did his graduation in English Literature. He is a post-graduate in Journalism from the prestigious Asian College of Journalism, Bangalore (now in Chennai). After a brief stint with the Indian Express Group, he shifted to TV. He also worked for an American news magazine called ' Image '. He has widely travelled and covered some of the biggest events from South of Vindhyas in the first decade of the 21st century. He is passionate about English literature, classical music, cinema, history, photography, jazz and Cricket. A self-proclaimed centrist, Satish keenly follows major political developments from across the World. He blogs regularly and spends hours searching for readable material from the Internet! He belives that journalism is a calling and a person meant to be a journalist, can't escape from it. A hillman at heart and by birth, Satish lives and works in New Delhi. But, loves Bangalore more than Delhi!
Before Kharge’s election as the All India Congress Committee president in October, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were running the party like their personal fiefdom. A weak high command in faraway New Delhi helped them take unilateral decisions
Sunil is facing various criminal charges including murder, extortion and kidnapping... Home minister Araga Jnanendra said he had no idea about Sunil planning to contest in the 2023 polls. Minister Prahlad Joshi said the BJP will minutely study the background of anyone willing to join the party
According to insiders, the Karnataka Congress leader has set his eyes on about six seats – Varuna, Kolar, Hunsur, Kadur, Tarikere, and Hiriyur. Finally, he may opt for the safest seat to ensure that his rivals don’t get a chance to sabotage his last election in 2023
Speaking exclusively to Network18 at his office in Colombo, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena advocated for strong India-Lanka ties and hoped the Sri Lankan economy will revive at the earliest
It’s Mallikarjun Kharge versus Shashi Tharoor in the race to replace Sonia Gandhi as Congress president. But with the backing of the party's first family, Kharge holds the advantage
According to many insiders, the BJP leadership and the RSS are convinced that it would be almost impossible to win the 2023 Karnataka elections on development or governance plank. They feel that the organisation is likely to return to Hinduvta to mount a high-decibel election campaign
The accused seer, Shivamurthy, has been playing both sides, Left and Right, to suit his requirements ever since he took charge as the head of the ancient powerful mutt over three decades ago
The Karnataka situation is so complex that the BJP and Congress certainly don’t like the huge popularity of Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah, but can’t do without them either. This doesn't bode well for their respective party rivals, Basavaraj Bommai and DK Shivakumar
Sajith Premadasa has serious issues with Sri Lanka’s close ties to China and, unlike his father, advocates close links with India. If his strategy clicks, Sajith is here to stay for a long time
LoP Sajith Premadasa and former Cabinet minister Dullas Alahapperuma combine could pose a huge danger to Ranil Wickremesinghe’s bid for Presidency. According to insiders, Wickremesinghe is trying to strike a deal with Premadasa promising him the post of executive PM