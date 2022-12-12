FIFA World Cup, which started in 1930 with just 13 countries now features 32 countries, know everything about the sporting event which started 92 years ago in ClassesWithNews18
The Constitution has laws that safeguard women's rights, such as right to equality, no gender-based discrimination in jobs, adequate means of livelihood, equal pay for equal work, just and humane working conditions, maternity leave among others
Skalzang Dolma runs a Facebook page that goes by the name, "Lamstan" where she posts regularly about her community, with a view to preserving her culture, and spreading awareness
From palm leaves in ancient times to the controversial ballot papers until the 1990s to EVMs, VVPATs and NOTA now, here’s a journey of how voting and elections in India have embraced technological advancements
While Arjun wants some help from the government to get better training, he says he is allowed to train during school hours in the school playground but with aims at Olympics, he wants to have more facilities.
At 18, Lalita Duhariya is fighting against school drop-out rates, child marriage, child labor, and untouchability, and other issues impacting the lives of children and young adults.
With the onset of winter, the quality of air has started deteriorating across India. While people in Delhi-NCR choke in a blanket of smog because of air pollution, know the reasons why Delhi air worsens during winters
Despite getting 96% marks in class 12 boards, Akansha claims she was worried if she would get a seat in her dream college untill she got 100 percentile in CUET UG 2022. Now, she wants to become an IAS officer,
There is always a social pressure on being an aspiring sportsperson. People around always have questions. 'What is the success rate?' 'How you will sustain your finances?' 'What if nothing great is achieved after so many years of dedicated hard work?', said the teenager.
For Kannur's Abhilasha KP, being a teacher became her strength when she faced a life-threatening disease. For Kashmir's Mairan Zargar teaching gave him a purpose in his life. Here are stories of youth who opted for teaching to change lives, their own and their students'.
BBA, BCA and BCom are three year undergraduate degrees in the field of management, computer applications and commerce respectively. Each course offers a wide variety of specializations that can be combined to form a successful career
Despite being abused, trafficked, and married off to a man twice her age, Kobita Mandal fought for her life. Today, she is independent and dreams of studying further and helping other girls who have been through similar experiences.
Considered a secular ruler who died fighting the British by some and an anti-Kannada ruler who promoted Persian and forced religious conversions by others, know why Tipu Sultan is a controversial figure.