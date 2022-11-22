Russian President Vladimir Putin is feeling the pressure of Russia’s battlefield losses. Russian retreat of Kherson is not going down well will critics. The critics are led by Alexander Dugin, the right Wing Ideologue said Russia cannot surrender anything else. Dugin was also joined by the Wagner group’s head. In the episode of Decode, Zakka Jacob explores if Putin will take drastic steps to satisfy the critics in Russia?
Russia and Ukraine are locked in a battle both on ground as well as on social media. Unlike its gains on the ground Russia has failed to control the narrative around the war. Ukraine with its personal stories and folklore of heroisms has managed to win the social media battle.
According to reports, the US Air Force has sent an undisclosed number of 5th-generation stealth F-35A aircraft to Germany. The arrival of American jets is seen as part of the NATO mission to reinforce deterrence against Russia.
Israeli PM Naftali Bennett claimed its military and other security services were undergoing their largest rearmament in years. His comments came as the IDF is preparing for a potential military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities.
Israeli arms manufacturer Smart Shooter has unveiled an armed drone capable of downing static and flying objects. The SMASH Dragon advanced robotic weaponry payload can be mounted on different drones.
Once the heavyweight in UP politics, Mayawati is hardly seen in the public eye as UP prepares for the election. Her absence has led to her opponents asking about her political relevance in UP.
The Indian Air Force is gearing up to modify its fleet of Dassault Rafale fighter jets. The Rafales will be outfitted with India-specific enhancements to further strengthen its capabilities. India has already received 30 French-made aircraft out of 36 it had ordered.
Indian Army’s Pune-based Southern Command concluded a four-day multi-agency exercise on Nov 22. The Sagar Shakti exercise was conducted in the Creek sector of the Kutch peninsula.
Once the beacon of democracy among the Muslim country Turkey finds itself in the FATA's 'grey list'. Zakka Jacob decodes the journey of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan from a popular mayor of Istanbul to an autocratic leader of Turkey.
China recently grabbed headlines for testing Hypersonic weapons which are capable of delivering a nuclear warhead. The covert test caught the US by surprise. The test also show China’s ability to attack the US from the South side.
Captain Amarinder Singh announced that he left Congress to form his own party. Captain’s decision puts Congress in a spot of bother as it heads for the Punjab election. To make matters worse the fate of PCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is still unknown.
The Taliban has executed Rohullah Saleh, the brother of the former Afghan vice-president. Rohullah‘s brother, Amrullah Saleh, is one of the leaders of anti-Taliban opposition forces in the Panjshir valley.
Joe Biden has blamed vaccine-hesitant Americans for preventing the US from overcoming the Covid pandemic. Biden used his power as president to push unvaccinated Americans to get the jab against Covid-19.